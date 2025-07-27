D-Von Reflects On His Legacy Ahead Of Last Match vs. The Hardys

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently shared updates on his YouTube channel, discussing a range of topics including his health. He also mentioned that he has agreed to compete against The Hardys in one final match at TNA Bound For Glory, following Bully Ray’s challenge to The Hardys on behalf of Team 3D.

Dudley said, “Bubba and I were never really high flyers to begin with, but some of the things we did were dangerous. Some of the things that we did took a toll on our bodies. I’m not saying that D-Von getting back with The Hardys is going to be anything less than what you’re used to, but the way I go into things now will be a lot smarter. I just wish I would have taken this DDPY when I first started my career. Because chances are, I probably wouldn’t have needed back surgery, just for the simple fact that I took for granted being young. I didn’t care about my body in terms of bumping and doing all the crazy stuff that we did. If I had the knowledge that I have now, I probably would have lasted ten times longer.”

On why Team 3D wants the match:

“I will say this business is business. I’m sure you have your fans out there that think that you’re the greatest. Hell, it’s like LeBron and Jordan. Jordan retired a little earlier than LeBron. LeBron still going. So those younger fans think that LeBron is the goat, and Jordan is second. That’s fine, not taking anything away from what you have done and what you’ve accomplished in this business. But there’s no denying that 24 World Tag Team Titles is a very, very hard thing to beat. You’re nowhere near close to having 24 World Tag Team titles. So that still makes us the greatest. That still makes us the GOAT of tag team wrestling. We might be 24-time World Tag Team Champions now, but come Bound For Glory, we might be looking at 25.

On wrestling his last match:

“I have to say that now I feel it’s the right time to say goodbye to a sport that had been so good to me, to a sport that helped provide for me, helped feed my family, put food on the table, clothes on our backs, a roof over our heads. What better way than to say goodbye at TNA Bound for Glory, and that’s what we’re gonna do. It’s gonna be The Dudleys and The Hardys of old. I’m gonna give everything I can to make sure that D-Von is right on track with everything that he does in that ring. So I’m excited, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to be able to get back in the ring one last time. I plan on having this one last match and then putting it behind me and saying I had a great 33-year career in pro wrestling.”

You can check out Dudley’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)