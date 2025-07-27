Fans Gather For Candlelight Vigil Honoring Hulk Hogan In New Jersey

Wrestling fans from across the Tri-State area gathered Friday night outside The Wrestling Collector in Stockholm, New Jersey, for an emotional candlelight vigil in honor of the late Hulk Hogan, who tragically passed away on Thursday at the age of 71.

The heartfelt tribute took place at 8 PM ET, drawing a crowd of devoted “Hulkamaniacs” who surrounded the store’s life-sized Hulk Hogan statue, a beloved landmark among East Coast wrestling collectors. The vigil was organized by the store itself, which invited fans via social media to pay tribute to the legendary WWE Hall of Famer.

Fans lit candles, shared memories, wore red and yellow gear, and chanted classic Hogan catchphrases in a touching tribute to the man who helped define wrestling for an entire generation.

Following the vigil, The Wrestling Collector kept its doors open late, allowing fans to browse its expansive collection of classic memorabilia, ranging from vintage Hasbro figures to autographed merchandise from legends past and present. Hogan’s presence in the shop is unmistakable, and many fans took the opportunity to leave flowers, notes, and photos near the statue as a makeshift memorial.

A Global Outpouring of Love

The New Jersey gathering is one of many tributes happening across the world, as fans mourn the loss of the most iconic figure in pro wrestling history. From spontaneous meet-ups to planned segments on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Hogan’s legacy is being honored by fans and wrestlers alike.

Known for his electrifying charisma, trailblazing mainstream appeal, and era-defining matches, Hulk Hogan’s impact on professional wrestling is immeasurable. His signature red-and-yellow gear and thunderous “Whatcha gonna do, brother?” catchphrase made him a household name throughout the 1980s and beyond.

