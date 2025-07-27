Teddy Long To Be Inducted Into ICW Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long is set to receive another prestigious honor in his legendary career, as he has been announced as an inductee into the Immortal Championship Wrestling (ICW) Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Long revealed the news during a recent episode of his Road Trip After Hours podcast, confirming that the ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 5, at the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair in Cobleskill, New York. “On Tuesday, August the fifth, I’m going to be at the Schoharie County Sunshine Fair… in Cobleskill, New York,” Long shared. “I’m going to be there on behalf of Immortal Championship Wrestling. And I’m going to also be a part of the Immortal Championship Wrestling Hall of Fame. They’re going to induct me there… class of ’25, Immortal Championship Wrestling.”

In addition to the Hall of Fame ceremony, Long will also serve as the acting General Manager for the night’s live wrestling event. “And also that night, just for them doing that, I’m going to be the acting General Manager for the night,” Long added. “So I’m telling you right now, it’s a lot of things going to be happening.”

Long also revealed the final message he sent to Hulk Hogan just moments before the WWE icon’s passing.

Teddy Long’s Future

The ICW Hall of Fame induction is just one stop on a busy summer for the former WWE SmackDown General Manager, who also confirmed appearances at WrestleCon during SummerSlam weekend in New Jersey, and Dragon Con in Atlanta at the end of August.

Teddy Long was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 for his storied career as a referee, manager, and one of WWE’s most beloved on-screen authority figures. His nine-year run as SmackDown General Manager remains the longest in the brand’s history and solidified his legacy as a fan-favorite character across generations.