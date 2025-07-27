D-Von Dudley Reveals Paul Heyman Inspired ‘Testify’ Catchphrase

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT to reflect on his strong religious upbringing, the real-life inspiration behind his iconic “Reverend D-Von” character, and how Paul Heyman coined the now-famous “Testify” catchphrase.

“My faith in God is strong. Both of my parents are reverends,” D-Von shared. “My father was a reverend before he passed away, he became a bishop. My mother got ordained in 1987 and became a reverend… she’s Dr. Reverend Renee Washington Hughes Gardner.”

“Testify actually came from Paul Heyman…”

D-Von credited Paul Heyman with crafting his memorable tagline, based on both his spiritual upbringing and cinematic inspiration. “Testify actually came from Paul Heyman,” he said. “Paul knew my background of being a preacher’s kid. He took my character from Pulp Fiction, Samuel L. Jackson, and Mr. T… he combined those two together, and that’s when he said, ‘Let’s make your tagline ‘Testify,’ because it coexists with your background and your beliefs in God.’”

While the Dudley Boyz were one of the most successful and influential tag teams in history, D-Von admitted he sometimes wrestled with the edgier aspects of their act due to his faith, particularly the commandment-inspired line: “Thou shalt not f** with the Dudleys.”

He said, “I remember when I told my father about the gimmick, he said, ‘You know what? Let me tell you something, son, don’t listen to anybody. You go do what you’re doing, but when you’re done hooping and hollering in that ring, bring it to where it really counts, and that’s in the pulpit.’”

The WWE Hall of Famer also defended Hulk Hogan’s legacy amid the backlash over his past racist comments, standing firm in his respect for the wrestling icon while acknowledging the controversy.

Spiritual Roots

D-Von said his father’s support helped him embrace the entertainment side of wrestling while staying true to his spiritual roots.

Although D-Von portrayed a televangelist-style character during his Reverend D-Von run in WWE, he clarified that he did not become an actual reverend until years later. “I hope I made [my father] proud,” he said. “Because again, I go around speaking the Word of God.”

Today, D-Von incorporates his faith into motivational speaking, community outreach, and his wrestling school, where he mentors aspiring talent while staying true to his core values.

