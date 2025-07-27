John Cena’s “Coyote vs. Acme” Rescued From Cancellation

The long-delayed live-action/animated hybrid film “Coyote vs. Acme,” starring John Cena and Will Forte, has officially been saved, and now has a theatrical release date.

Ketchup Entertainment has announced that the film will hit theaters on August 28, 2026, marking the end of a saga that saw the movie previously shelved by Warner Bros. in 2023. “We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide,” said Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West in a statement. “Coyote vs. Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling.”

Originally pulled as part of a reported cost-cutting, tax write-off strategy by Warner Bros., the film became a flashpoint in Hollywood’s ongoing debate about studio decision-making and creative value. Its shelving sparked significant backlash from filmmakers, actors, and fans.

While the film was in limbo, John Cena continued to build his legacy—both in Hollywood and in WWE. The 17-time world champion is currently the Undisputed WWE Champion, and his in-ring career is approaching its grand finale.

Cena’s Retirement Tour

As part of his retirement tour, Cena is scheduled to defend the title against Cody Rhodes in a high-stakes Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam next weekend in New Jersey.

Despite being a few years removed from the “Coyote vs. Acme” project, Cena previously praised the film and said he was proud of his work on it, even as he acknowledged the business realities that led to its initial cancellation.

