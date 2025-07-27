Booker T Advises Elayna Black (Cora Jade) To “Stay On The Horse” Amid Wrestling Hiatus

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade in NXT, after she recently announced a hiatus from wrestling to focus on her mental health.

Speaking on his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker expressed empathy for Black’s situation, acknowledging how difficult it can be to suddenly step away from the business, especially after achieving success at a young age. “If I could give her any advice, I’d say stay on the horse, man. And keep it going, because you got momentum right now,” Booker said. “Out of sight is out of mind. Time off is going to be your worst enemy trying to get back in this business.”

Booker elaborated further on the importance of keeping one’s momentum, sharing his personal philosophy on grinding through adversity. “When once those calluses all heal up and you try to get back… if I was Elayna Black, I would say, damn it, I’m gonna just keep grinding until I see that there’s no light at the end of the tunnel for me. That’s the way I see it.”

Elayna Black’s Break From Wrestling

Black announced her decision to step away from wrestling last week, following her May 2025 WWE release. In her message to fans, she explained that she would be taking the rest of the year off to focus on her mental health and reassess her future in the business.

Her statement has received support from many within the industry and her fanbase, with some echoing the importance of prioritizing well-being in the face of professional pressure.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates on Elayna Black and other stories across the world of wrestling.