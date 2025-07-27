Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake Pays Emotional Tribute To Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake shared a heartfelt tribute to his longtime friend Hulk Hogan in a recent interview with TMZ, opening up about their 50-year bond, the loyalty Hogan showed throughout their lives, and the deep regret he now carries over their recent estrangement.

“He meant everything. He recruited me, basically out of high school… to go into the wrestling business when all his other friends refused and didn’t want anything to do with it,” Beefcake recalled. “We were brothers. That’s how the business started for both of us… I owe him everything.”

Beefcake and Hogan began their wrestling journey together as the Boulder Brothers—Terry and Ed Boulder. Their bond extended far beyond the ring, with Beefcake crediting Hogan for launching his career and being a steadfast friend during life’s darkest moments.

“He Was There When I Needed Him Most”

One of the most emotional moments in the interview came when Beefcake recounted his 1990 parasailing accident, which nearly took his life. “35 years ago, on July 4, 1990, I was in a horrible accident and not expected to live,” he said. “And [Hogan] left his family in California, his wife about to have a baby, to fly to Florida and be there. When they brought me out of the coma, he said, ‘Don’t even think about it, Brutus, you’re gonna live.’”

Beefcake became emotional speaking about Hogan’s compassion and dedication, calling it a testament to the man behind the legendary persona.

A moving candlelight vigil was held by fans in New Jersey to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan following his passing, an emotional testament to his impact on wrestling and beyond.

Despite their once-unbreakable friendship, Beefcake revealed that he and Hogan had been estranged in recent years, having last spoken at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, where Hogan inducted him.

Beefcake admitted he considered visiting Hogan days before his death but feared being turned away. “My wife said, ‘Just go over there.’ But I thought, if I go and they say, ‘No, you can’t come in,’ it would have crushed me… And now I wish maybe that I had tried.”

A Final Goodbye

When asked what message he would send to Hogan now, Beefcake’s words were filled with love and sorrow. “I love you brother. We truly are friends to the end,” he said. “I know his family and mine were close for many years. I wish the best for them… He would have wanted us to fight on and move forward.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more tributes, reactions, and reflections on the legacy of Hulk Hogan.