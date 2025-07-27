Cody Rhodes Responds To “Moves vs. Storytelling” Debate

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes has weighed in on one of the most polarizing topics in modern wrestling discourse: the ongoing debate between in-ring moves and storytelling.

During the latest episode of his show What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Rhodes offered a passionate defense of blending both aspects, calling the debate itself “shocking.”

“It’s shocking to me that it’s an argument…”

“It’s shocking to me that it’s an argument,” Rhodes said. “Work on your craft—yes, get it down. But this is about bringing them together. I don’t know why we’re arguing.”

Rhodes explained that to be a complete professional wrestler, a performer must combine strong in-ring ability with character work and emotional storytelling to truly connect with fans. “You need that great story, and you need that cool move to bring it together. It’s a connection to the audience. Everything today is so about taking a side… No. It’s in the middle. We are a Broadway with body slams. We tell a story on that mat with moves.”

Rhodes continued, reinforcing the hybrid nature of WWE’s product: “We are sports entertainment. We are not just sports, and we are not just entertainment. We are both, and that’s what makes us so badass and cool.”

Rhodes vs. Cena

Rhodes’ comments come ahead of one of the biggest matches of his career: a Street Fight against John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam next weekend. The match, billed as part of Cena’s retirement tour, promises to be a fusion of physicality and narrative—a showcase of the very “moves + storytelling” philosophy Rhodes passionately advocates for.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full SummerSlam coverage and more exclusive insights from WWE’s top stars.