John Cena Calls His WWE Farewell Tour The Most Meaningful Storyline Of His Career

John Cena has had one of the most iconic careers in WWE history, with 17 world championships, countless headline feuds, and memorable WrestleMania moments. But when asked to name his favorite storyline or run in WWE, the living legend didn’t pick any past rivalry—he chose the present.

Speaking at FAN EXPO Denver 2025, Cena revealed that his ongoing farewell tour is the most meaningful chapter of his career. “You know what? I hate to be topical, but I’m just going to do it—the farewell tour. Because it’s something that’s never been done,” Cena said. “Early on in my career, I made a promise to everybody who shows up and gives their all that once I was a step slower, I would let the young and gifted talent flex their muscle. And that time is now. So, it’s time to step away.”

15 Matches Left

Cena admitted that fans were initially unsure what to make of the retirement tour’s format, but now—with only 15 matches remaining—the finality is setting in. “I think now that we got 15 left, people kind of understand that it is coming to an end,” Cena explained. “And having met all you guys today and heard your stories and heard your passion, I’m so grateful… I think traveling this road, man, it’s uncharted territory. So, let’s see where it takes us, right?”

The next milestone in Cena’s emotional final run is SummerSlam, where he will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight against Cody Rhodes. The two are set to have one last face-to-face confrontation on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, setting the stage for what could be one of Cena’s most brutal and heartfelt battles yet.

