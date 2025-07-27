Report: WWE Has “No Plans” For Alberto El Patron Following AAA Exit

Alberto El Patron (formerly known as Alberto Del Rio in WWE) may be out of AAA, but don’t expect to see him resurfacing in WWE anytime soon. According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE sources have made it clear: there are no plans to bring the former world champion back into the fold.

This week, El Patron suffered a high-profile loss to El Mesias, resulting in his forced departure from AAA. The match and its outcome were seen as a dramatic shift, considering El Patron had previously been one of the promotion’s top stars.

This development comes just months after WWE’s acquisition of AAA, which has reportedly accelerated efforts to distance the company from El Patron, both in presentation and promotion.

Despite El Patron’s frequent public claims over the years that WWE was interested in bringing him back, sources within the company continue to push back. “If we wanted Alberto at all, much less in the Royal Rumble, he’d be here,” a WWE higher-up told Fightful.

That same source confirmed that there have been no serious internal discussions regarding El Patron, and that the company even made a strategic effort to have the AAA Mega Championship moved off him, which ultimately saw Nic Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler) defeat him—despite potential backlash in Mexico.

Fightful noted that WWE sources viewed the potential criticism for the title change as a “short-term problem with a long-term benefit,” further showing the company’s commitment to transitioning AAA’s image under their new leadership.

No Plans For El Patron

At this time, WWE insiders reportedly believe that El Patron is finished with AAA for now and view his return to either promotion as unlikely. That said, some expect him to eventually attempt a comeback in both companies.

For now, WWE is staying firm on their stance: Alberto El Patron is not part of the future.

