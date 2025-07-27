WWE Sticking With Celebrity Strategy For Games Despite Travis Scott Fallout

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE and rapper Travis Scott had a “full falling out” over his originally planned appearance as a downloadable content (DLC) character in the upcoming WWE 2K25 video game.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Scott was scheduled to be a surprise celebrity inclusion in the game, but tensions between the two sides led to the rapper being pulled from the project entirely. His DLC spot has reportedly been filled by the characters of El Grande Americano and Aleister Black.

WWE’s Celebrity Strategy

While many purist fans will celebrate the inclusion of actual wrestling characters instead of celebrities, the report highlights WWE’s long-term business strategy of leveraging mainstream stars to expand its audience beyond the traditional wrestling base. “The belief is that celebrities may open up the game to fans of those celebrities, who have a far bigger following than a non-marquee wrestler that would take the spot,” Meltzer explained.

WWE’s marketing approach focuses on crossover appeal, betting that even a small conversion of a major celebrity’s fanbase can translate into new viewers, game buyers, and future WWE fans.

The Observer report acknowledges that WWE is aware of the growing discontent among core fans who prefer wrestler-focused rosters over celebrity cameos.

This divide is expected to continue as WWE prioritizes broader market expansion. “While they do have celebrities in the game including three NBA players announced, fans have indicated they would rather have wrestlers than celebrities,” the report added.

Despite the backlash, WWE’s business model continues to be fueled by mainstream media exposure and pop culture integration, which includes placing major celebrities like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul into in-ring roles and game features.

Future WWE 2K Titles

The fallout with Travis Scott won’t change the company’s direction, the report states. WWE remains committed to including celebrity characters in future WWE 2K installments. The marketing value of celebrities, especially those with global platforms, remains too lucrative for the company to ignore.

While the Scott-WWE relationship appears fractured for now, don’t expect this to signal an end to crossover content. Instead, WWE will likely double down on its efforts to merge entertainment, gaming, and wrestling in ways that capture headlines and new audiences, even if it means sidelining lesser-known wrestlers in the process.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more news and updates on WWE 2K25.