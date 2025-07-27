Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status Clarified Amid Daniel Cormier’s “Banned List” Comments

Brock Lesnar’s absence from WWE programming continues to generate headlines, especially after Daniel Cormier recently claimed on Demetrious Johnson’s podcast that the former UFC and WWE Champion was on a “banned list” due to getting into “so much trouble.” Now, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided updated context to those comments, confirming that Lesnar’s WWE status remains unchanged.

According to Meltzer, Lesnar’s removal from WWE TV stems solely from his name being implicated in the Janel Grant lawsuit filed earlier this year against Vince McMahon and WWE.

Meltzer reiterated that no new issues have surfaced since the initial decision made by the company’s legal department to keep Lesnar off television. “There is nothing new on the Lesnar front,” Meltzer reported. “WWE legal made the call at the time Janel Grant filed her lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE to not allow Lesnar to be used.”

Creative Plans Scrapped

Lesnar’s absence was felt immediately at the start of 2024, when he was pulled from the Royal Rumble at the very last minute. Meltzer noted that Lesnar had already been scripted for the match and was scheduled to begin a WrestleMania 40 storyline arc, which would have included a feud with Dominik Mysterio culminating at a premium live event, and a high-profile match against Gunther at WrestleMania.

However, once the lawsuit surfaced, all plans were scrapped. Bron Breakker was inserted into the Rumble in Lesnar’s place. “The plan was for him to then beat Dominik Mysterio on a PPV and face Gunther at Mania,” Meltzer revealed.

Brock Lesnar’s Status

Despite the noise surrounding Cormier’s “banned” comment, Meltzer emphasized that it was merely Cormier’s interpretation of the situation. WWE has not reinstated Lesnar, nor have they taken any further action beyond the initial legal decision. “Nothing has changed and the situation remains the same,” Meltzer concluded.

Lesnar has remained off WWE television throughout 2025, and there is no indication as to when, or if, he will return.

