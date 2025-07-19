Daniel Cormier Says Brock Lesnar Is “On The Ban List” & Got Into “So Much Trouble”

While speaking on the MightyCast, UFC Hall of Famer and commentator Daniel Cormier addressed long-standing speculation about a potential WWE showdown with Brock Lesnar—but his response may surprise fans.

“I mean, Brock [Lesnar] is on the ban list right now,” Cormier said. “Oh, dude, Brock got into so much trouble. He knows he tried to hold me and sh*t. You know what Brock did? I ain’t telling you on air what Brock did. Bro is in so much trouble.”

While Cormier didn’t elaborate further, his comments seem to confirm what many within the industry have suspected for months: Brock Lesnar’s WWE status remains in flux.

Lesnar’s absence from the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match raised eyebrows. At the time, multiple outlets linked his removal to his name surfacing in the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit, following McMahon’s sudden resignation. As a result, plans to use Lesnar were scrapped, and he was not booked for WrestleMania 40.

In the summer of 2024, Paul “Triple H” Levesque stated publicly that WWE would be open to a conversation “when [Lesnar] decides he wants to return.” However, internal reports suggested that key figures within WWE had “no interest” in bringing him back, regardless of Triple H’s comments.

As of now, Lesnar remains off WWE programming, and Cormier’s remarks only add more intrigue to the situation. Whether The Beast Incarnate ever steps foot in a WWE ring again is still a major question mark.