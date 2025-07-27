WWE Star’s Passport Issues Put SummerSlam Match In Jeopardy

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre may be forced to miss SummerSlam 2025 due to unexpected passport issues that have left him stranded in the English countryside.

In a video posted to his social media on Saturday, McIntyre revealed that he was denied boarding on his flight back to the U.S. after attending a friend’s wedding in the U.K.

“They wouldn’t let me board my flight…”

“They wouldn’t let me board my flight,” McIntyre said. “I’m in England. Still. At my buddy’s wedding… Not back in America. Not training for SummerSlam. This is a problem.”

McIntyre detailed that while attempting to check in with his wife, he was informed that without a U.S. passport in hand, he could not be allowed to re-enter the country, despite his long-term residence status. “Bro, you don’t have your US passport… I know who you are, but we can’t let you in the country,” he recounted. “My wife had to leave without me to take care of our sick pet.”

In typical McIntyre fashion, the “Scottish Warrior” turned the real-life mishap into a storyline accusation, directly blaming his WWE SummerSlam tag team opponent Jelly Roll for pulling strings to derail his training. “What changed this trip? Jelly Roll,” McIntyre stated with conviction. “You realize when I took off my shirt on SmackDown, you went, ‘Oh my God, I’m screwed.’ So you’re gonna screw up my training?”

McIntyre closed the fiery promo with a direct warning: “When I get back, I’m going to drop you, Jelly Roll. I’m gonna make you pay.”

In the video caption, McIntyre admitted, “There’s now a good chance I don’t make SummerSlam,” casting serious doubt over his appearance at next weekend’s tag team match, where he is scheduled to team with Logan Paul against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.

Current WWE SummerSlam 2025 Card:

Street Fight – Undisputed WWE Championship:

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Tag Team Match:

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

Steel Cage Match – WWE U.S. Championship:

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Triple Threat – Women’s World Championship:

Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match:

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

