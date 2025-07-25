Travis Scott Removed From WWE 2K25 After Fallout With WWE

A surprising behind-the-scenes development has surfaced regarding WWE 2K25, as a new report reveals that rapper Travis Scott was originally slated to be a playable character in the game’s downloadable content (DLC)—but was removed after a complete falling out with WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Travis Scott was lined up to be a surprise celebrity DLC character for WWE 2K25. However, following what Meltzer describes as a “full falling out” between Scott and the company, WWE pulled the plug on his involvement.

Scott was removed from the game entirely, and two replacements were made in his place:

El Grande Americano (a fictional masked persona often used in comedic or surprise roles) was inserted into one DLC pack.

Aleister Black was added to the WrestleMania Pack, taking the other slot that was reportedly meant for Scott.

Fallout and Backlash

The fallout seems to extend beyond the digital realm. Meltzer notes that it is now “open season to knock him” within WWE, a sentiment echoed by Drew McIntyre on a recent appearance on Impaulsive. During the interview, McIntyre made headlines when he called Scott a “piece of sh*t”—a direct response to the rapper’s interference at WrestleMania 41, where he controversially helped John Cena win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

It was previously reported that Travis Scott had struggled to adapt to the wrestling business during his in-ring training sessions. WWE had apparently explored the idea of a full storyline involving Scott after WrestleMania 41, potentially culminating in an actual match. However, those plans were eventually scrapped.

The WWE 2K25 video game, long known for incorporating celebrities and crossover content, now reflects that pivot. WWE is said to have “moved on” from the rapper, with no further involvement expected.

Fans React

While some inside WWE view celebrity inclusions as a way to attract a broader audience and bridge pop culture with pro wrestling, fan feedback regarding Scott’s rumored addition has reportedly been mixed.

Many fans online have voiced their preference for more active wrestlers and returning legends in the game’s roster over celebrity cameos.

Travis Scott’s brief foray into WWE appears to be over, both in-ring and digitally. With tensions high and a shift in creative direction, WWE 2K25 has made its stance clear by removing all traces of the rapper and instead doubling down on fan-favorite talent.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more behind-the-scenes WWE 2K25 updates and breaking news on celebrity crossovers in wrestling.