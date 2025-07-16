Backstage Update On Travis Scott’s WWE Future

Travis Scott’s surprise involvement at WrestleMania 41 Sunday turned heads when the Grammy-nominated rapper played a pivotal role in helping John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, plans for Scott’s continued involvement in WWE programming appear to have cooled—for now.

Following the event, reports emerged suggesting there had been internal pitches for Cena to team up with Scott in a high-profile tag team match, potentially at Money in the Bank. While those rumors picked up steam online, the spot ultimately went to Logan Paul, who partnered with Cena instead.

According to insider account @TCWrestleVotes on Twitter/X, WWE may be rethinking Scott’s role behind the scenes. One tweet noted that Scott was viewed as “not a quick learner for the business,” hinting at a slower-than-expected acclimation to the physical and storytelling demands of pro wrestling.

When asked if WWE had quietly removed Scott from any ongoing plans, @TCWrestleVotes clarified:

“I wouldn’t say he’s ‘dropped.’ I think WWE will give him more time to get a better grasp for the business and then reevaluate where he’s at, at a later time. I have no idea what that timeline looks like. Could be soon or it could be never 🤷🏼‍♂️.”

While his future remains uncertain, WWE is reportedly open to working with Scott again—if and when he’s ready to fully engage with the WWE style.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage of Travis Scott’s potential WWE future and all developments following WrestleMania 41.