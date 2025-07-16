Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Reveals Relationship With NFL Linebacker

Mya Lesnar, daughter of former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, is continuing to make waves in the athletic world—both on and off the field.

The rising star in track and field recently shared a major personal milestone, confirming her relationship with NFL linebacker Drew Moss on social media. Moss, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year after a standout collegiate career at Colorado State, is now officially linked with the decorated NCAA shot putter.

The relationship news comes shortly after Mya made headlines in June 2025 by capturing the national title in Women’s Shot Put with a remarkable throw of 19.01 meters, further cementing her status as one of the top young athletes in the country.

As her athletic profile continues to rise, so does speculation about a possible future in professional wrestling. Given her elite pedigree and natural power, fans have begun to wonder whether Mya might one day follow in her father’s footsteps and step into a WWE ring.

While Brock Lesnar’s own WWE future remains uncertain—having not appeared in nearly two years and with his name tied to the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit—his daughter’s ascent has kept the Lesnar legacy alive in the public eye.

If Mya ever chooses to pursue professional wrestling, she would join the ranks of other elite athletes who’ve successfully transitioned to WWE. Names like Bianca Belair, a former track star, and Jade Cargill, a college basketball standout, have proven that high-level athleticism can be a launching pad for squared-circle stardom.

For now, Mya Lesnar continues to dominate in the world of track and field—but the door to WWE remains wide open should she ever decide to walk through it.

