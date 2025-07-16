Backstage News On Trish Stratus’ WWE Future

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus isn’t hanging up her boots just yet.

Following her highly anticipated return at this past weekend’s WWE Evolution premium live event, a new report has surfaced confirming that Stratus is expected to continue wrestling through 2025. According to Fightful Select, while no official matches have been announced, sources indicate that Stratus is far from finished with her current in-ring run.

The report echoes comments made by Stratus herself during the Evolution post-show press conference. Reflecting on her match with Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship, Stratus hinted at more to come, stating:

“It’s my 25th year. Let’s make it a good one.”

Though her next opponent remains a mystery, Stratus’ strong showing against Stratton has reignited fan excitement about potential marquee matchups. With a roster stacked with established names and rising stars—including longtime rival Becky Lynch, Bayley, and IYO SKY—there’s no shortage of intriguing possibilities should the Canadian icon step back inside the squared circle later this year.

As one of the trailblazers of WWE’s women’s division, Stratus continues to prove that she can deliver on the big stage—25 years after first redefining what it means to be a WWE Superstar.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Trish Stratus’ ongoing journey in WWE.