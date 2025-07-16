NFL’s George Kittle Eyes GUNTHER For Potential WWE Championship Match

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle appeared on Up & Adams, where he discussed several topics, including which top WWE superstar he views as a potential future opponent and someone he could possibly defeat for a championship.

Kittle said, “I’m gonna avoid all the Usos and the Roman Reigns’ because those guys travel in packs. You know what? I wasn’t really a fan of the guy GUNTHER, hell of a wrestler. But, I think he’s pretty disrespectful to everybody that he wrestles and he thinks he’s better than everybody else. So, you know, maybe he could get it one of these days. But like I said, he is an incredible wrestler. So I would have to do some training first. But surprise attacks are always fun.”

You can check out Kittle’s comments below.

