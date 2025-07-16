Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (7/22/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT on CW.

WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi will defend his title against Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs in a triple-threat match. Additionally, WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy will face Ricky Saints in a singles match, and Blake Monroe will challenge Wren Sinclair from the No Quarter Catch Crew in another singles match. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will confront TNA World Champion Trick Williams, and whoever emerges from Slammiversary as both the TNA Knockouts World Champion and WWE NXT Women’s Champion will make an appearance.

