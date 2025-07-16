Seth Rollins Confirms Knee Injury, Expects “Extended” Time Away

Seth Rollins has officially broken his silence following the knee injury he suffered during his match against LA Knight at last weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event—and the former World Heavyweight Champion isn’t sugarcoating the situation.

Appearing as a guest host on The Rich Eisen Show, Rollins revealed that while doctors are still awaiting a clear diagnosis, he’s bracing for a long road to recovery.

“I was doing a move I do all the time—a moonsault—and I landed on my feet,” Rollins explained. “When I landed, I felt my knee kind of pop and buckle.”

Rollins was quickly evaluated at ringside following the injury, which occurred after a springboard moonsault. Moments later, Knight capitalized with a BFT to score the pinfall victory. The match ended abruptly, and concern spread backstage almost immediately.

By Monday, Rollins was in Birmingham, Alabama—home to WWE’s trusted medical team—for further evaluation.

“We tried to take a look at the knee. There was some imaging, but it was too swollen. We’re going to take another look in a week or two,” Rollins said. “But what I feel is that this is going to keep me out for an extended period of time.”

Despite the setback, Rollins isn’t ruling out a return during WWE’s most important stretch of the year.

“I’ve always got WrestleMania in the back of my mind,” he said. “Can I make it back for WrestleMania season? I feel good about that.”

The visionary and revolutionary @WWERollins is sitting in for @richeisen today and addressed his injury that went down over the weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event against LA Knight:#WWE pic.twitter.com/eKGnDFEb4D — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) July 16, 2025

The timing of Rollins’ injury could not be more critical. On this week’s Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns made his shocking return, targeting Bron Breakker—a key ally of Rollins—and sending a clear message to the faction led by Paul Heyman.

With Rollins now sidelined, and Reigns reentering the picture ahead of SummerSlam, the group finds itself dangerously vulnerable just weeks before one of WWE’s biggest events of the year.

Stay locked to PWMania.com for the latest updates on Seth Rollins’ recovery timeline, SummerSlam fallout, and the evolving storyline involving Reigns, Breakker, and Heyman.