Jelly Roll Has Quietly Been Living In Orlando, Training Daily for WWE In-Ring Debut

Jelly Roll is all in on his WWE SummerSlam debut—and the Grammy-nominated country music superstar just revealed how serious he’s taking it.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Jelly Roll dropped a major bombshell: for the past several weeks, he’s been living in Orlando, Florida, and training full-time at the WWE Performance Center in preparation for his first-ever match at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 2, live from Cleveland, Ohio.

“I’m announcing this on your show,” Jelly Roll said. “I have quietly been living in Orlando for about three to four weeks at the PC. I’m showing up every day like a piece of furniture over there. They can’t kick me out of there.”

The artist credited WWE coaches Matt Bloom and Steve Corino for overseeing his daily training, and even revealed that Jacob Fatu has been working closely with him in the ring.

“Jacob Fatu came in and wrestled with me for like 3–4 hours. These dudes are pouring into me because they see that I’m trying to take it as serious as I can.”

Jelly Roll explained that his personal weight loss journey played a pivotal role in pushing for an in-ring opportunity with Triple H over the last few years. The more he slimmed down, the more serious his conversations with WWE became.

“I just love it. Every time I lost a little more weight, Hunter would say, ‘You’re looking good,’” he recalled. “I’d ask, ‘Do I look good enough for a match yet, or do I need to lose another 100?’ He’d say, ‘A little more, bubble.’ So I just kept pushing for it, and I’ve been training.”

Jelly Roll is set to team with Randy Orton in one of SummerSlam’s marquee tag team matches, taking on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a bout that blends star power, crossover appeal, and a major celebrity moment for WWE’s biggest party of the summer.

With Jelly Roll grinding behind the scenes and immersing himself in the WWE culture, fans can expect more than just a cameo—he’s clearly out to earn his spot.

Stay locked to PWMania.com for full SummerSlam 2025 coverage, behind-the-scenes updates from the WWE Performance Center, and more on Jelly Roll’s journey to the squared circle.