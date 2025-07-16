Steve Austin Was Original Star Planned For 2006 WWE Film The Marine

Before it became John Cena’s cinematic launchpad, The Marine was originally developed as a starring vehicle for none other than “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, according to former WWE Magazine editor Brian Solomon.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Shut Up and Wrestle podcast, Solomon revealed previously unknown details about the early development of the 2006 action film, shedding light on how WWE Films initially envisioned the project.

“It was written specifically for Steve Austin,” Solomon said. “I remember thinking, they could really have a major hit on their hands. It felt like an ’80s flashback action movie—like something you’d see from Stallone or Schwarzenegger. With Austin in the lead, it could’ve been a retro sleeper hit.”

During his time with WWE, Solomon and his editorial team were occasionally given early access to film scripts for internal feedback. One of those was the original draft of The Marine, which he recalled reading during the early days of WWE’s venture into the movie business.

However, the plan unraveled in 2002, when Austin famously walked out on WWE over creative disagreements. According to Solomon, that incident derailed the project and left The Marine in limbo.

“The movie just sat on a shelf after Austin left,” Solomon explained. “Eventually, they decided to move forward with John Cena, but at the time, he wasn’t a big name yet. He was still a rookie.”

While Cena was still establishing himself in WWE when filming began, he would go on to star in the 2006 release—his feature film debut. Although the movie received mixed reviews, it sparked a direct-to-video franchise that spanned five sequels and featured stars like Ted DiBiase Jr. and The Miz in the lead role.

Still, Solomon believes the casting shift cost the film its original edge.

“Cena wasn’t ready for that kind of role yet,” he said. “He wasn’t a known entity. I felt like the movie was doomed from the start once Austin was out.”

Despite the bumpy beginning, Cena’s performance in The Marine helped solidify his status as WWE’s next crossover star—and today, he stands as one of the most successful WWE-to-Hollywood transitions of all time.

