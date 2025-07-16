Damian Priest Responds To Lola Vice Dating Rumors: “No Comment”

Damian Priest is staying tight-lipped about his personal life—especially when it comes to the growing speculation linking him romantically to fellow WWE star Lola Vice.

Rumors swirled online after Vice shared a photo of herself and Priest attending a New York Yankees game together, sparking immediate buzz across social media. But when Priest appeared on Good Morning New York this week, the reigning Judgment Day member made it clear he wasn’t interested in fueling the gossip.

When the host brought up the viral image and the online chatter surrounding it—saying, “Everybody was talking about who you brought to the Yankees game”—Priest simply replied:

“Oh, well, I don’t know about all that. No comment, no comment.”

Even after the host pressed further with a light-hearted, “We love love around here,” Priest held his ground, offering no confirmation and firmly choosing to keep his private life just that—private.

While fans may not be getting answers about their rumored connection anytime soon, both Priest and Vice remain active in the WWE spotlight. Earlier this year, Priest challenged GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at a Saturday Night’s Main Event special. Lola Vice, meanwhile, competed in the high-stakes Battle Royal at this past Sunday’s WWE Evolution premium live event.

Whether or not there’s anything romantic brewing between the two remains to be seen—but for now, Priest is making it clear that what happens outside the ring is nobody’s business but his own.

Stay with PWMania.com for the latest updates on Damian Priest, Lola Vice, and all things WWE.