Early Betting Odds Hint At Major Title Changes At WWE SummerSlam 2025

The stakes are high, and the odds are in—with the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam rapidly approaching, early betting lines suggest fans could witness multiple championship shake-ups at MetLife Stadium this August.

According to the latest odds released by BetOnline.ag, challengers are currently favored in four of the five title bouts scheduled for the blockbuster two-day event.

Leading the pack is Cody Rhodes, listed as a -250 favorite to dethrone John Cena and capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. In another highly anticipated clash, CM Punk is favored at -300 to defeat GUNTHER and claim the World Heavyweight Championship—a matchup already generating massive buzz.

The WWE Women’s Championship could also see a changing of the guard, as Jade Cargill stands as a commanding -500 favorite against Tiffany Stratton. Meanwhile, Lyra Valkyria is slightly favored (-150) to overcome Becky Lynch and become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

The only reigning titleholder favored to retain is Naomi, the newly crowned Women’s World Champion, who enters her triple threat bout against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY with strong odds at -500.

In the night’s featured non-title grudge match, the oddsmakers are backing Randy Orton and recording artist Jelly Roll (-300) to come out on top over Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul (+200), setting the stage for an explosive showdown with crossover appeal.

The historic two-night SummerSlam is set for August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. While six high-profile matches have already been confirmed, several top names—including the recently returned Roman Reigns—have yet to be officially added to the card, indicating more blockbuster bouts are on the way.

