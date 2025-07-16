WWE LFG Spoilers (Taped On 7/15/2025)

WWE taped a pair of dark matches and a bout for an upcoming episode on the second season of WWE LFG on A&E before the start of the live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on July 15, 2025.
Featured below are results courtesy of Billy K. and PWInsider.com.
* Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash were on commentary.
* The WWE legends were in the crow’s nest during the action.
* Harlem Lewis defeated Drake Morreaux
* Kendal Grey beat Nikkita Lyons
* Myles Borne bested Edris Enofe
WWE LFG airs on A&E every Sunday night.