Candice LeRae Jokes About Michael Cole Messing Up Her Name At WWE Evolution

What did Candice LeRae think about Michael Cole mistakenly referring to her as Candice Michelle during her performance in the Women’s Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2025 this past weekend?

Let’s find out!

LeRae shared the following statement via her official Instagram page this week addressing the commentary flub made by the respected veteran WWE play-by-play announcer:

“How’s life? Well…. Michael Cole keeps screwing up my name (Bayley was right about him apparently), the NXT girls are super disrespectful bullies, and then I came home to my beautiful son…. Who kicked me in the nose and busted me open. Doing great. But hey! I have new merch sooooo…. If anyone is interested in cheering me up…. There’s that.”