Photo: Charles Robinson Reveals Rib Injury After Goldberg Spear

Long-time WWE referee Charles Robinson recently posted on his Instagram account, sharing an X-ray image that revealed he suffered a rib injury. This injury occurred after he was inadvertently speared by WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg during last weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Robinson humorously expressed his gratitude to Goldberg, who, in the main event of the show, lost his retirement match against GUNTHER.

Robinson wrote, “Thanks @goldberg95! Never fear…I am ALL MAN and I can’t be kept down! I will return for @wwe #smackdown next week in #SanAntonio! #wrestling #nofear”

In addition to the spear from Goldberg, the longtime pro wrestling referee also ran to the ring to take a pounce from Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena at Night of Champions a couple of weeks ago.

You can check out the post below.