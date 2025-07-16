JBL Reacts To Goldberg’s Retirement Match: “Incredibly Well Done”

On a recent episode of the “Something to Wrestle With” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer JBL discussed several topics, including fellow Hall of Famer Goldberg’s retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. In this match, Goldberg faced off against World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER but ultimately came up short.

JBL said, “I thought it was awesome. When I walked — I popped like crazy, man, when I saw Chuck Zito there and I saw Ernest, DDP, and all the guys. I mean, especially Chuck, I didn’t expect to see Chuck Zito there, and that was really cool. To see Doug Dillinger, that was — some things it almost look gratuitous when you have legends just kind of around. This didn’t. This looked really cool. I thought what they did was incredibly well done.”

On his last match::

“I remember when I had the last match with Rey Mysterio. It wasn’t called the last match obviously, but I knew it was because my back, and I knew that was going to be it. And Vince — I think the year before, somebody had their last — maybe it was Shawn, I’m not sure. It was last match there. And Vince wanted to stay away from it. You know that, ‘Hey, we don’t want to start doing this at WrestleMania, like we have to do it every year.’ I agree with not having to do it. And I think it’s character-dependent. And I say character dependent, not person-dependent. You know when, when that was my last match, I thought that was the way that JBL should go out. A sniveling little brat that gets mad and quits. I thought that was the perfect scenario for JBL to leave. ‘Didn’t you want a last match?’ I had one, and it was exactly what I thought JBL should do. He should stop his feet, get mad, and walk out. So I think it’s character-dependent. A guy like Goldberg? And I mean, when I say ‘A guy like Goldberg,’ the character Goldberg. Which you know, it’s hard to separate from any person when you have a great character, because it’s usually very similar to them. It’s completely different. That’s a character I think that fits for a last match. Ric Flair fits for a last match. Man, guys like that I think fit. So I think it’s very character-dependent. And mainly, I mean, like the heels. I don’t think, I think a heel should do like JBL did. Get mad, quit and walk off and stomp your feet and everybody boo you and laugh at you.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)