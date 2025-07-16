WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why A Third Evolution May Not Be Needed

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the issues with last Sunday’s Evolution 2025 PLE and why a third one should not happen.

Ray said, “We weren’t thinking Evolution because that was any disrespect to the women, to the warriors out there in the ring. It’s just that the build to Evolution didn’t feel like the build to Saturday Night’s Main Event, it didn’t feel like the build to All In, thus, we weren’t expecting that kind of show.”

On how the women should be showcased on the main shows rather than having their own:

“I don’t think we need to single the women out anymore and give them their own shows, I think the women have proven themselves that they should have their segments, their matches, their promos on main shows because they belong as much as the men do.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.