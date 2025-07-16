Backstage News On WWE’s Reaction To Evolution 2025 PLE

PWInsider.com previously reported that multiple WWE executives believe they need to hold a third WWE Evolution premium live event (PLE) due to the success of last Sunday’s show.

According to Fightful Select, many sources within WWE feel the show was a resounding success. One higher-up even mentioned that the women’s roster was positioned to exceed expectations, and they were reportedly pleased with the outcomes of the matches. In particular, the Women’s Intercontinental Title match, featuring Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria, received high praise, in addition to the Women’s World Title main event.

The report also noted that WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly played a key role in producing the No Holds Barred match between Naomi and Jade Cargill, with Bianca Belair serving as the special guest referee. Cargill emerged victorious in this match against her rival. While many wrestlers in the women’s division expressed happiness with the PLE, some noted their wish that the event had received a larger promotional buildup. Nonetheless, it was reported that everyone backstage seemed to enjoy the premium live event.

WWE Evolution 2025 was the second iteration of this event, with the first taking place in October 2018.