Photo: Santos Escobar Debuts New Look During WWE Hiatus

Santos Escobar may be off WWE television for the moment, but the SmackDown star is turning heads with a bold new look.

The leader of Legado Del Fantasma took to social media this week to reveal he’s shaved off his trademark facial hair, unveiling a clean-shaven appearance while vacationing during his time away from the ring. The transformation marks a striking change for the former NXT standout, whose signature style had become a key part of his persona.

Escobar has not competed since the Worlds Collide premium live event last month. During his absence, Legado stablemates Angel and Berto have remained active on SmackDown, proudly showcasing their newly won AAA Tag Team Championships.

With Escobar temporarily sidelined, the blue brand’s tag team scene has undergone major shifts. Most notably, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of the Wyatt Sicks captured the WWE Tag Team Titles last week, defeating The Street Profits in shocking fashion.

As of now, there is no official word on when Escobar will return to WWE programming. However, with the SmackDown landscape evolving rapidly, the former faction frontman could be poised for a dramatic comeback—sporting a fresh look and a renewed focus.

Keep it locked to PWMania.com for the latest updates on Santos Escobar and the SmackDown tag team division.