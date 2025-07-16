Former WWE Star Signs New Deal To Remain With TNA As Backstage Producer

Ahead of TNA Slammiversary 2025, company president Carlos Silva has confirmed that wrestling icon Jazz will be staying with the promotion in a key backstage role.

In a new interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Silva addressed the company’s recent personnel changes and revealed the positive development: Jazz has officially signed on to continue her work as a backstage agent and producer for TNA Wrestling.

“Jazz has been fantastic,” Silva noted. “She’s staying on with us, and we’re thrilled to have her.”

A former WWE Women’s Champion and long-revered figure in the industry, Jazz returned to TNA earlier this year following a stint with the NWA. Since then, her 2025 calendar has been packed—balancing her backstage duties with an in-ring appearance in a recent TNA battle royal and making a presence at the WWE Evolution premium live event this past weekend.

Jazz has also contributed to WWE’s developmental system as a guest trainer at the Performance Center, further solidifying her status as a valuable mentor to the next generation of talent.

Her continued presence behind the scenes is expected to play a pivotal role at Slammiversary, which takes place this Sunday, July 20, live from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The show marks TNA’s biggest event under Silva’s leadership and features a stacked card with multiple high-stakes matchups.

As one of the few women in wrestling to successfully bridge in-ring legacy with backstage leadership, Jazz remains a respected voice in locker rooms across the industry—and her return to TNA is already paying dividends.

Stay with PWMania.com for full Slammiversary 2024 coverage, match previews, and exclusive backstage updates from TNA Wrestling.