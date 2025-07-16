Backstage Update On AJ Styles Appearing At TNA Slammiversary

A new report from PWInsider has wrestling fans buzzing about a possible blockbuster return: AJ Styles may be making a surprise appearance at this weekend’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view.

TNA President Carlos Silva recently teased the show by calling it “Phenomenal”—a word choice that immediately raised eyebrows across the wrestling world. As longtime fans know, “The Phenomenal One” is a nickname synonymous with AJ Styles, the first true homegrown star of TNA Wrestling and one of the most decorated champions in the company’s history.

According to PWInsider, Silva’s carefully chosen teaser has led to widespread speculation that Styles could be headed back to the company where he made his name. While TNA officials have not confirmed the appearance, the report states:

“In asking around among WWE sources, we can confirm there has absolutely been talk that Styles will be making an appearance this weekend.”

Adding fuel to the fire, current TNA World Champion and WWE NXT standout Trick Williams recently named Styles as the one main roster star he most wants to face—intensifying speculation that something big could be brewing between the two.

The timing of Silva’s cryptic message is seen as no coincidence, especially with Slammiversary emanating from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, a venue where last-minute ticket sales could see a boost from such a high-profile tease.

If Styles does appear, it would mark his first time inside a TNA ring since May 2013. He is one of the most iconic names in the promotion’s history, having held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, the TNA World Championship, and multiple X-Division titles, helping define the company’s golden era.

Veteran insider Mike Johnson of PWInsider added his own confident prediction:

“If you are hoping to see the prodigal son finally return home, I believe you will be happy if you order or attend Slammiversary.”

Despite the swirling rumors, AJ Styles remains an active WWE Superstar and is currently embroiled in a feud with Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night Raw. The two are slated to face off at SummerSlam 2025.

TNA Slammiversary 2025 airs this Saturday, July 20, live from the UBS Arena, and will be headlined by a triple threat match for the TNA World Championship: Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana.

Should Styles appear, it could signal a new chapter in the working relationship between WWE and TNA—one that fans have been dreaming about for over a decade.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for real-time Slammiversary updates, live coverage, and all the fallout from what could be a historic night in TNA Wrestling.