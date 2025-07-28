Damian Priest Reveals Childhood WWE Moment That Changed His Life

WWE star Damian Priest recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the moment that inspired him to pursue a career in wrestling as a child. Priest revealed that it was a specific segment from the feud between WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Ultimate Warrior that sparked his interest in joining the company.

Priest said, “[It was] the funeral parlor. It was when Undertaker stuffed The Ultimate Warrior in a coffin and locked it, and everybody was fighting to open it because they were afraid he was going to suffocate and die. I was living in Puerto Rico and it was on two different channels. It was on an English channel and a Spanish channel. As a kid, I’m just flipping back between the channels because I think it’s cool that it’s the same thing on two different channels at the same time in two different languages.”

On what he loved about it:

“That’s when I knew it was like, ‘I want to do this with my life…’”

“The superhero almost got got by the super villain. Immediately, I fell in love with the business. I fell in love with the Undertaker character. That’s when I knew it was like, ‘I want to do this with my life.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.