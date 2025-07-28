Goldberg Didn’t Want His Match At Crown Jewel 2022 To Be His Last Match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss several topics, including his desire for the match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 not to be his last.

“I was sick, and it was just a horrible way to go out for me…”

Goldberg said, “The last time that I had the ability to perform, it was in Saudi Arabia, I had three weeks notice to prepare, I was sick, and it was just a horrible way to go out for me, ’cause I didn’t really have a hand in it. I felt as though I did someone a favor, and it put me behind the eight ball. Therefore, I didn’t want to go out hanging my hat on the door with that performance, let’s just say that.”

On wanting his retirement match to have happened sooner:

“It would have been wonderful to do it right after that, or shortly after that. But if I had to wait for four years, or whatever it was, then I don’t care. I had a great opportunity to fight for the World Heavyweight Championship.”

