Lex Luger Reflects On Winning The WCW World Title From Hulk Hogan In 1997

On an episode of his Lex Expressed podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger discussed various topics, including his victory over Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on the August 4, 1997, episode of Nitro.

Luger said, “I didn’t find out until I was almost ready to go to the ring. They asked Hulk, ‘Who do you want to do this with?’ … He [said], ‘100%, I want to do it with Lex.’ That was a huge props from one of the biggest stars ever in the business. That was a great feeling, to come back and have the opportunity to rise to that level in the company again.”

On how the WCW locker room felt about “The Icon” Sting rappelling from the rafters at shows as his “Crow” persona:

“There was a danger element; so, yeah, there was concern…”

“Back then, it was new in the business. Worked on a bunch of movies; he was a real professional. So, we all had confidence in him. There was a danger element; so, yeah, there was concern, but at the time—looking back—we had a lot of confidence in the guy who was working with Sting.”

Luger held the title for only five days before losing it back to Hogan; this short title reign was his second and final one with that title.