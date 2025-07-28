Glenn “Kane” Jacobs On Hulk Hogan’s Legacy: “A Part Of Our Childhood Died”

WWE Hall of Famer Kane appeared on Newsmax to discuss various topics, including the legacy of the late great Hulk Hogan after the passing of the fellow WWE Hall of Famer.

Kane said, “[He] really took professional wrestling and helped make it what it is today, He was not only a professional wrestler, he transcended that; I mean, he was an entertainment and pop culture icon… He’ll certainly be missed, and I’ve had so many people reach out to me and just… feels like a part of our childhood died because so many of us — that’s what we grew up with — was Hulk Hogan.”

On working with Hogan:

“Especially people about my age, we were all just Hulk Hogan fans growing up. A little different, obviously, because I got to work with him, but not that much. Which, for me, was almost a dream come true, you know, from watching him as a kid and idolizing him, to being able to work with him a little bit was a dream fulfilled for me. He just had tremendous charisma and was a great performer, and really was in the right place; he was the right person, in the right place, at the right time,” Jacobs noted when asked why he thinks Hogan became such a megastar.

“He was a fantastic entertainer and had the opportunity to really showcase that…”

He continued, “With a mixture of — in the mid-80s — of Rock & Wrestling and MTV and his character did evolve over the years, and I think he was able to seize upon what was happening in pop culture… Ultimately, it’s just the fact that he was a fantastic entertainer and had the opportunity to really showcase that.”

You can check out Kane’s comments in the video below.