Chelsea Green Would Love To Do Some Non-WWE Work With Netflix

WWE star Chelsea Green discussed various topics with The Sportster, including her interest in exploring opportunities outside of WWE and her desire to collaborate on non-WWE projects with Netflix.

Green said, “I would love to host some Netflix shows. Look, if there’s a Netflix Christmas movie that they want me to star in, I will go. I’ll do it. Twist my rubber arm. I’ll do it. But I think my journey within also staying as a wrestler, I would love to explore hosting.”

“I had never done anything like that before…”

She continued, “WWE gave me the chance to interview Ana de Armas for the new John Wick movie, Ballerina. It was, oh, my gosh. It was thrilling. It was scary. I had never done anything like that before. I was learning something new. I was so nervous, but it sparked something in me. So Netflix, if you want me to host a little love reality TV show, I’m here.”