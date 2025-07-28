Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Remembering Hulk Hogan

This week, the wrestling world mourns the loss of perhaps the most iconic wrestler of all time, Hulk Hogan. On the latest episode of the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, featured on PWMania.com, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent come together for a heartfelt tribute to the legend known simply as The Hulkster.

The team reflects on Hogan’s groundbreaking career, sharing personal memories from their childhoods, his cultural impact across generations, and the moments, both inside and outside the ring, that made Hogan a larger-than-life figure in professional wrestling.

From WWE WrestleMania main events to unforgettable promos, this episode offers a mix of nostalgia, admiration, and honest reflection on one of wrestling’s true trailblazers.

