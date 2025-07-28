WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (7/28/2025): Final Stop Before SummerSlam

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw emanates from Detroit, Michigan, and serves as the go-home show for the two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event.

With multiple title matches and high-profile showdowns looming, expect fireworks as Raw delivers its final hype before the biggest party of the summer.

World Tag Team Titles On The Line

The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh will defend the World Tag Team Championships against LWO’s Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. The challengers earned their shot by winning a triple-threat tag match last week and are looking to capitalize on their momentum.

SummerSlam Showdowns Teased

Several of SummerSlam’s marquee matchups will get one final build tonight:

Roman Reigns is confirmed to appear as he and Jey Uso prepare to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a blockbuster tag team clash this weekend.

World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and CM Punk will both be in the building, sharing the same space for the final time before their highly anticipated main event.

Jey Uso is also set to battle Bronson Reed in a high-stakes singles contest, which Meltzer reports was originally intended for SummerSlam itself.

Huge Women’s Division Match Set

The Raw women’s division takes center stage in an eight-woman tag team match featuring top stars set to clash at SummerSlam. Tonight’s lineup:

Naomi (Women’s World Champion), Chelsea Green, and The Secret Her-vice

vs.

vs. Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Nikki Bella, and Stephanie Vaquer

Expect tensions to flare as rivalries intersect just days before championship gold is on the line.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full Raw results, post-show fallout, and live coverage heading into WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend.