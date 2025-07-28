Dominik Mysterio Teases Major Character Makeover

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has revealed that big changes are coming to his look, as the Judgment Day standout plans to evolve his character with new gear and a potential throwback hairstyle.

In a new interview on WWE’s Break It Down YouTube series, “Dirty Dom” shared behind-the-scenes details about his creative process and confirmed that a visual refresh is already in the works. “I’ve had someone draw it out for me of, like, the next evolution of what I want my gear to be… and change it up a little bit,” Mysterio said. “I’m gonna rock the La Parka and the OG Dom stuff for a little bit more, but I got some stuff in the works that’s, like, super cool.”

Mysterio’s current attire has drawn inspiration from lucha legend La Parka, blending classic influences with his heel persona. But he hinted that something “super cool” and completely new will debut soon.

“I’ve been thinking about bleaching my hair again…”

The Judgment Day star also teased a striking new hairstyle—one that nods to his early days in WWE. “I’ve been thinking about bleaching my hair again… I think in my head I think I’d look cool but also like insane if I just bleached my whole head like bleach blonde exactly like this and leave my mustache just dark.”

Mysterio believes the look would be “toyetic” and stand out as a great action figure concept.

WWE SummerSlam

The Intercontinental Champion is currently locked in a heated rivalry with AJ Styles, with the two set to collide at WWE SummerSlam this weekend. Whether or not Dominik debuts his new look in time for the match remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage leading into SummerSlam and all things Judgment Day.