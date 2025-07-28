Ric Flair Believes John Cena Is Too Good To Be A Heel

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has weighed in on John Cena’s current heel run, and he isn’t convinced the 17-time world champion is a natural villain.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Flair explained why he feels Cena’s ongoing heel turn—part of his farewell run—lacks the natural edge needed for long-term success in the role. “The thing about John… John is Ricky Steamboat. There’s nothing bad about John,” Flair said.

“John, as great as he is, he’s just not a bad guy…”

He continued, “You know, some guys like Jack Brisco, Ricky Steamboat, Sting… they just can’t be a heel. And John, as great as he is, he’s just not a bad guy. He’s such a good guy.”

Flair contrasted Cena’s current arc with Hulk Hogan’s iconic heel turn in 1996, noting that Hogan had a deeper, more believable edge as “Hollywood” Hogan.

While Hogan was able to tap into a darker persona to help launch the nWo era, Flair suggests Cena’s inherent likability puts a limit on how far his heel run can go—especially with long-time fans still cheering him.

Cena’s Final Run

John Cena is in the midst of his Farewell Tour and currently portraying a heel version of himself. He’s set to defend the WWE Undisputed Championship against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam this Sunday, in what many are calling one of the biggest matches of the year.

