Backstage News On Original WWE SummerSlam Plans For Jey Uso

According to a new report, the originally scheduled Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed match for WWE SummerSlam 2025 has been moved to this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the one-on-one bout between the two Raw heavyweights was initially planned for the SummerSlam premium live event, taking place August 2nd and 3rd. “Bronson Reed and Jey Uso was originally a SummerSlam match,” Meltzer stated.

However, WWE has since adjusted course. Instead of a singles match on the PLE, the company is now building toward a high, stakes tag team match, featuring the long-awaited reunion of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The cousins are now set to take on Bronson Reed and his new ally Bron Breakker, who recently aligned with Paul Heyman.

Meltzer also speculated that tonight’s Raw showdown between Uso and Reed will serve as a final storyline build for the tag team clash, potentially involving a surprise appearance from Reigns and Breakker. “I presume that this will just end up being something where, you know, Roman Reigns and, you know, and Bron Breakker end up interfering,” Meltzer added.

Roman Reigns returned to WWE television two weeks ago, reigniting his feud with Heyman and stepping back into the spotlight after a post-WrestleMania hiatus.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full Raw coverage and ongoing updates leading into WWE SummerSlam.