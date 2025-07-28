Rob Van Dam Opens Up About Training The Ultimate Warrior For His Final Match

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently shared a rare and heartfelt story on his 1 of a Kind podcast, revealing how he ended up training the late Ultimate Warrior ahead of the legend’s final match in 2008. The unique session was filmed and featured on RVD TV, capturing a moment that blended nostalgia, reverence, and humor.

According to RVD, the training session came together through mutual acquaintance Andrew Wright, who was filming a documentary with Warrior.

“He hadn’t been in the ring in 10 years and had a match coming up…”

The Warrior, who had not wrestled in a decade, was preparing for a comeback match against Orlando Jordan in Spain and specifically requested to work out with RVD. “He told me Ultimate Warrior was interested in working out with me,” RVD recalled. “He hadn’t been in the ring in 10 years and had a match coming up… I said, ‘That’d be awesome. I got conditions though—I want to be able to film it for RVD TV.’”

RVD described picking Warrior up at LAX airport and taking him to a wrestling school for a light session that mostly involved RVD’s signature stretching routine, which proved to be more intense than anticipated. “After an hour of stretching, nobody wanted to do anything,” RVD said. “He ran the ropes a few times. There wasn’t much actual training… but he wanted me to bump a few times.”

One of the most iconic moments from the session was RVD’s Ultimate Warrior impression, performed directly in front of the man himself—Sharpies and all. Warrior was in on the gag and even helped set it up. “I was like, ‘Here, just come in and interrupt me, and I’m just gonna do you,’” RVD explained. “He asked, ‘What are you gonna say?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. Whatever comes to me.’”

Warrior’s Final Match & Legacy

The match against Orlando Jordan in Spain marked The Ultimate Warrior’s final in-ring appearance. Six years later, Warrior was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 30 weekend. Tragically, he passed away just days after his induction, leaving behind a legacy as one of wrestling’s most polarizing and unforgettable icons.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more legendary stories, interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments from wrestling’s biggest names.