Jey Uso Says Bron Breakker Has A Better Spear Than Roman Reigns

Ahead of his blockbuster tag team match at WWE SummerSlam 2025, “Main Event” Jey Uso joined a panel at San Diego Comic-Con where he tackled a heated debate among WWE fans: Who has the better spear—Roman Reigns or Bron Breakker?

Surprisingly, Uso gave the edge to his SummerSlam opponent, Bron Breakker. “I’d have to go with the young homie, Bron Breakker. You guys see it,” Jey told fans. “I mean, he’s from a generational family as well. The Steiners. His dad, my dad, raised each other’s game, and we’re doing the same with him now. So, I’m just blessed to even be up here.”

Uso’s respectful nod to Breakker comes just days before he’s set to reunite with cousin Roman Reigns for the first time in over a year. At the two-night SummerSlam premium live event, Reigns and Uso will team up to battle the powerhouse duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who are currently aligned with Paul Heyman.

The tag bout marks Roman Reigns’ first match since the Raw after WrestleMania 41, as he seeks retribution against Heyman for the betrayal that cost him everything earlier this year.

For Jey, the match is another emotional chapter in his storied history with Reigns, The Bloodline, and WWE’s legacy of family warfare. “Our dads raised each other’s game, and now we’re doing the same thing,” Uso said. “That’s how deep this goes.”

Will Jey and Roman be able to recapture their legendary chemistry, or will the explosive duo of Breakker and Reed shake the family foundations?

