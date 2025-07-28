Photo: Ivy Nile Debuts New Look Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam

WWE Raw Superstar Ivy Nile has unveiled a brand-new look, debuting a fresh hairstyle ahead of SummerSlam weekend. The change marks her first major style shift since joining the main roster.

The transformation was revealed via a social media post by yourfavoritehairstylist, who shared a photo of “The Pitbull” rocking the new hairstyle.

The stylist noted that it was Nile’s first session with them, joining the list of WWE talents they’ve worked with. “First time working with @ivynile_wwe and it was a blast!” the post read. “She wanted something different, and I think we nailed it.”

New Look

Nile is currently aligned with The Creed Brothers as part of the American Made faction on Monday Night Raw. With Chad Gable sidelined due to a rotator cuff injury, the group has been led by the masked El Grande Americano, currently portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser.

Ivy Nile’s new look comes at a pivotal time. She recently competed in the women’s battle royal at WWE Evolution on July 13, and is rumored to be pushing for a spot on the SummerSlam card next weekend.

