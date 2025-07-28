Brie Bella Reveals AEW Ties Are A Roadblock To WWE Return

As Nikki Bella continues her WWE comeback run, questions have swirled about the absence of her twin sister, Brie Bella, from television. On the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, Brie opened up about why she hasn’t laced up her boots again—pointing directly to her husband’s current employer as a potential hurdle.

Brie said, “I know my roadblock is the fact that my husband is with the rival company. For some people, it makes them uncomfortable at WWE, thinking I would be there when my husband is with AEW.”

“It doesn’t make me angry or bitter…”

She continued, “Does it bum me out at times that I wish feelings were different? Absolutely, but it doesn’t make me angry or bitter.”

Brie, whose husband Bryan Danielson is signed to AEW and now working backstage following his retirement as a full-time performer, acknowledged that this dynamic may be keeping her from making a WWE return.

Waiting on the Call

Brie also addressed her longstanding joke that she’s just “waiting on the call” from WWE. She explained that it’s partly true but also “a cheeky and sweet way to move on” during interviews.

Despite her absence, Brie continues to support Nikki’s in-ring return. On tonight’s SummerSlam go-home episode of Raw, Nikki Bella is set for a major eight-woman tag team showdown. She’ll join forces with Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY against Naomi, Chelsea Green, and the mysterious Secret Her-vice faction.

Could Brie Bella eventually return to WWE? She’s not ruling it out—but for now, her focus remains behind the scenes and supporting family from afar.

