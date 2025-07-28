Rikishi Pulls From WrestleCon Appearance Amid WWE SummerSlam Speculation

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has officially canceled his scheduled appearance at WrestleCon in New Jersey, which coincides with this weekend’s two-night SummerSlam premium live event at MetLife Stadium.

The announcement has sparked heavy speculation that the WWE legend could be set for an on-screen return during the highly anticipated show.

The popular convention appearance was set for August 1 and 2, the same dates as WWE SummerSlam. Rikishi posted the following message on his official X (formerly Twitter) account: “I regret to announce that I will be unable to attend Wrestlecon New Jersey on August 1-2.”

“Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control, I will be unable to attend…”

He continued, “I wish I could be there, but due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control, I will be unable to attend. I look forward to seeing you next time, and I am sure you will all have a great time.”

Though no official reason has been given, the timing of the cancellation has fans buzzing about a possible surprise appearance.

Bloodline Involvement?

Rikishi is, of course, the father of Jey and Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, as well as the uncle of Roman Reigns. With tensions escalating within The Bloodline/MFT storyline and the massive tag team match set for SummerSlam, Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed, some fans believe Rikishi could emerge as a “Wise Man” or an elder figure to weigh in on the family civil war.

On his “Rikishi Fatu Off The Top” podcast, the Hall of Famer has previously teased the idea of returning to WWE only if the story made sense, and has encouraged fans to bring “Bring Back Rikishi” signs to events.

Fan Speculation

At this point, no official confirmation has been made regarding Rikishi’s potential WWE involvement. However, the coincidence of the WrestleCon cancellation and the pivotal Bloodline match on the horizon has the WWE Universe on alert.

Whether it’s a personal issue or something more storyline-driven, best wishes go out to Rikishi, and fans will be watching closely to see if the patriarch of the Anoa’i family steps onto the SummerSlam stage.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates as we head into SummerSlam Weekend.