WWE Planning 6 Hours Of Pre-Show Content For Two-Night SummerSlam Event

As WWE gears up for its historic two-night SummerSlam 2025 premium live event, a new report confirms the company is going all-in with an unprecedented amount of kickoff programming across both days.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE will present a three-hour pre-show for Night 1 (Saturday, August 2nd) and an additional three-hour pre-show for Night 2 (Sunday, August 3rd). Each day’s pre-show is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. EST, running directly into the main card’s 6:00 p.m. EST start time.

This year marks the first time in history that SummerSlam will be split into two nights, following in the footsteps of WrestleMania. The massive event takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and WWE is pulling out all the stops to create an unforgettable summer blockbuster weekend.

There will be SIX HOURS of pre-show content before #SummerSlam this weekend 👀 Saturday and Sunday will both have "Countdown to SummerSlam" shows beginning at 3pm EST ahead of the advertised 6pm EST start time. — TC | WrestleVotes (@TCwrestlevotes) July 28, 2025

The extended kickoff programming is expected to feature exclusive interviews, expert panel discussions, celebrity appearances, and possibly even bonus matches to energize fans ahead of the main action.

Final Hype

The final build to SummerSlam 2025 wraps up tonight on Monday Night Raw, with a World Tag Team Championship match, a star-studded eight-woman tag team showdown, and last-minute appearances by top names including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

